SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested after officers found drugs and dozens of rounds of ammunition inside a Somerset apartment Friday.

Police said officers who searched the High Street apartment found 105 grams of suspected cocaine, a 30-round large-capacity feeding device, 72 bullets and nearly $7,500 in cash.

Kyle Pelletier, 24, and Julian Bianchi, 25, were both arrested following the search.

Pelletier has been charged with drug trafficking, possession of a large-capacity feeding device and unlawful possession of ammunition. Bianchi is charged with drug trafficking and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.