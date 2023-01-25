NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two men earlier this week in New Bedford, one of which was wanted for trafficking cocaine.

Emanuel Jose Colon-Vazquez and Thomas Macedo were arrested Monday.

Detectives saw Colon-Vazquez get into a car near Katherine and Crapo streets, then pulled the car over after realizing he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said Colon-Vazquez has a plastic bag containing approximately 54 grams of crack cocaine, as well as a digital scale and more than $500 in cash.

Colon-Vazquez has been charged with trafficking cocaine in excess of 36 grams and conspiracy.

Police said at the time of his arrest, Colon-Vazquez had three pending charges for possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy.

Macedo was also taken into custody after the detectives realized he had a bag of cocaine on him.