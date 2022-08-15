DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Two New Bedford men are facing charges after they were found in a stolen car in Dartmouth Sunday night.

Calvin Rosa, 19, and Malik Cannon, 21, were driving a Mercury Sable on Stackhouse Street without their headlights on around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

An officer flashed his headlights to signal the driver to turn their lights on, but when they didn’t, police attempted to pull them over. The car, which police learned was stolen out of Raynham, then fled down Rogers Street.

When Rosa and Cannon reached the end of the dead-end road they fled on foot and a perimeter was set up as police searched for the suspects.

Rosa and Cannon were eventually apprehended and were both charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Rosa was also charged with failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and a motor vehicle lights violation.

In addition, Rosa had six outstanding warrants related to assault and battery, receiving stolen property, and drugs and Cannon had an outstanding warrant for possession of a machine gun.