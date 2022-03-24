REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after finding a large quantity of suspected cocaine at a Rehoboth home.

Rehoboth police said they were tipped off about packages of cocaine being shipped to the Cedar Street address from Puerto Rico.

On Thursday, detectives seized packages containing nearly two kilograms of suspected cocaine, which has an estimated street value of more than $70,000, according to police.

A potential suspect from Providence has been identified, police said, but no arrests have been announced so far.

Massachusetts State Police, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted with the investigation.