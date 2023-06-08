NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two New Bedford men are facing charges after investigators stopped an international cocaine trafficking operation, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Detectives set up a controlled delivery of a package that was shipped from Puerto Rico to an apartment on Viall Street on Tuesday, the DA’s office said.

Credit: Bristol County District Attorney’s Office

After the package was delivered, officials said 20-year-old Darren Casado Ruiz grabbed it, ran through the backyard toward Salisbury Street and got into a red Jeep that was waiting on the side of the road.

Police then approached the vehicle which was being driven by 19-year-old Angel Rodriguez.

The DA’s office said a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and investigators opened the package. Inside they found two sealed yellow plastic Pokémon art cases that held two kilograms of cocaine.

Ruiz and Rodriguez were arrested and charged with trafficking in excess of 200 grams of cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Investigators later learned that five similar packages from Puerto Rico were allegedly delivered to Ruiz and Rodriguez over the past two months.