SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — A New York man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a Seekonk man and his grandson Christmas night is facing a number of charges, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Adam Gauthier, 41, formerly of Somerset, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of manslaughter while operating under the influence, two counts of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence, and one count each of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

Troopers rushed to Veterans Memorial Bridge just after 11 p.m. following reports of a wrong-way crash. Quinn said Gauthier was driving his vehicle the wrong way while crossing the bridge when he crashed into two oncoming cars.

The crash killed 73-year-old Floriano Arruda and his grandson, 15-year-old Jacoby Arruda. Quinn said Floriano Arruda’s 68-year-old wife was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Gauthier and two others were also brought to the hospital, but are expected to be OK.

“This is a terrible tragedy, especially when it occurred on Christmas night,” Quinn said. “My heart grieves for the victims and their family for their terrible loss.”

Quinn said Gauthier was arraigned from his hospital bed Tuesday and ordered held on $100,000 cash bail.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.