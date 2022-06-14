SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Monday in Seekonk.

Officers responded to the two-car crash at the intersection of Taunton Avenue and Lincoln Street around 6 p.m.

Two people died as a result of the crash, according to Chief Dean Isabella. The victims’ names have not yet been released.

Alcohol and excessive speed did not appear to be factors, Isabella added.

Police closed a portion of Taunton Avenue for several hours, but the roadway has since been reopened.