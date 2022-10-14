ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Attleboro, but police say their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Sgt. Ron Goyette said the pair was struck at the intersection of County and Bushee streets.

There was a crossing guard in the area who tried to warn them, according to Goyette, but it was too late.

Goyette said the driver, a man in his 80s, is also being evaluated for stress-related conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.