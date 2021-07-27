2 injured in Dartmouth crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A two-car crash in Dartmouth sent both drivers to the hospital Monday night.

According to police, a car driven by an 18-year-old East Freetown woman collided with a Jeep driven by a 37-year-old Dartmouth man around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 850 Faunce Corner Road.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said, while the man was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with less serious injuries.

The crash is now under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.