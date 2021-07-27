2 injured in Dartmouth crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A two-car crash in Dartmouth sent both drivers to the hospital Monday night.

According to police, a car driven by an 18-year-old East Freetown woman collided with a Jeep driven by a 37-year-old Dartmouth man around 7:15 p.m. in the area of 850 Faunce Corner Road.

The woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said, while the man was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with less serious injuries.

The crash is now under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/23/2021: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community