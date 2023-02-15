DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A crash involving a car and a school bus sent both drivers to the hospital, Dartmouth police said Wednesday.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Slocum Road near Dartmouth Middle School. The car rear-ended the bus while students were on board, according to police.

There were no injuries reported among the students.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old Everett man, and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.