DOUGLAS, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were hurt after a tree “spontaneously” fell on top of their car in Douglas Thursday afternoon, according to the town’s fire department.

Acting Fire Chief John Furno said firefighters responded to South Street just after 3 p.m. following reports of a tree down on top of a vehicle.

Furno said the tree had fallen on top of a car driving down the street. The tree not only crushed the vehicle, but also took down several wires with it, he added.

The driver was seriously injured and pulled from the car by the passenger. Furno said both of them were transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center.

The tree also partially landed on and damaged a nearby home and camper. Despite the damage, the town’s building commissioner deemed the house structurally sound.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.