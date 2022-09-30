SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police believe a Seekonk man was murdered last year by his son and another man.

A Bristol County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Thursday charging Joseph “JD” Housley II and Christopher Heron with the murder of 66-year-old Joseph Housley, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The two 21-year-olds from Rehoboth are also charged with carrying an illegal firearm. Both are currently in custody, according to the DA’s office.

On July 7, 2021, officers responded to reports of gunshots at Greenbrier Village Apartments on Forsythe Circle and arrived to find the elder Housley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.