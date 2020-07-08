2 hurt, 2 arrested in Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Tuesday night in Fall River that sent two women to the hospital.

Fall River police said they were called to Kennedy Park around 9:30 p.m. and found two females suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

One had a wound to the left side of her head, according to police, while the other had wounds in both legs. The two victims were taken to area hospitals and both are listed in stable condition.

Investigators determined the shooting took place outside 372 Mulberry St. where 14 shell casings were found.

Police also located two residents of the home and took them into custody.

Joshua Burgos (left) and Elvis Burgos

Joshua Burgos, 21, and Elvis Burgos, 40, were both charged with armed assault with intent to murder and discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

It’s unclear at this time if the suspects and victims knew each other.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.