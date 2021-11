TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are looking into what caused a rollover crash in Taunton late Sunday night.

Officials responded to Myles Standish Boulevard just before midnight and found the car on its roof.

The fire department told 12 News the two people in the car were transported to area hospitals, one of which was taken by helicopter.

Their conditions are unknown as of Monday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.