RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were taken to the hospital after three cars collided head-on Sunday night in Raynham, police said.

Crews were called to Route 138 between Center Street and Britton Street around 9:30 p.m. to find a sedan, a pickup truck, and an SUV involved in a serious crash.

The driver of the sedan, a 20-year-old Taunton man, suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to Rhode Island Hospital after crews extricated him.

The truck driver, a 58-year-old Taunton man, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center for his injuries.

Both of their current conditions are unknown.

Police said the SUV driver involved in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital but did not specify if she suffered any injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and police are now asking the public for any information to help piece together what happened. Anyone who has video footage should call the Raynham Police Department at (508) 824-2716.