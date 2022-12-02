NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced two dozen residents in New Bedford Friday evening.

Firefighters rushed to Acushnet Avenue for reports of smoke billowing from an apartment above Mendonca’s Florist Shop.

New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the fire appears to have started inside an apartment on the fourth floor.

The owner of the florist shop tells me she has been in business here for 38 years. She called 911 when she heard the fire alarms going off. Firefighters told her that her shop has minimal damage — something that she’s grateful for with so many holiday orders to fulfill. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/ykU9Vdry6Q — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 2, 2022

Kruger said no one was injured and everyone inside the building escaped safely.

While Kruger believes the Mendonca’s sustained minimal damage, he said the three floors above the business weren’t so lucky.

The owner of the florist shop said she called 911 as soon as she heard the fire alarm going off.

She tells 12 News she’s been in business for nearly four decades and she’s grateful that her shop wasn’t heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.