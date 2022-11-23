NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — At least two dozen people were forced from their homes on Wednesday after a fire broke out in New Bedford.

Crews responded to Achusnet Avenue around 10 a.m. and damage was seen on the roof of the home.

No injuries were reported and two dogs were rescued from the fire.

Side streets are currently closed to traffic.

Fire Chief Scott Kruger told 12 News the home is unlivable and the Red Cross has been called in to assist.

No word on what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.