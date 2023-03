RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Two people were forced from their home by fire Tuesday in Raynham.

Firefighters rushed to the Hall Street home for reports of flames shooting from the residence.

Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said both residents and their dog were able to escape and no one was injured.

The house has been deemed a total loss, according to LaCivita, and the residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.