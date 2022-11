BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A two-alarm fire destroyed a home in Bellingham late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the home on Stone Street around 11:30 p.m. and found it fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said there were water issues when they first arrived but were eventually able to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been called in to assist the two people living in the home.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.