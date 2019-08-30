Triple stabbing in North Attleboro leaves 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A second person has died after a stabbing in a North Attleboro neighborhood, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office. Another person is in the hospital in serious condition.

The DA’s office said the incident occurred at a home on Birch Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday evening. It said all three victims are 21-year-old men.

A 19-year-old man was taken into police custody at the scene, according to the DA’s office. He is expected to be arraigned Friday morning.

Once the suspect is formally booked on a criminal complaint, our office will be able to identify him publicly. An arraignment is still expected to occur today in Attleboro DIstrict Court. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) August 30, 2019

Neither the victims nor the suspect has been identified at this time. The DA’s office said once the suspect is formally booked, it would identify the suspect publicly.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the incident, which remains under investigation.

North Attleboro Police have one car here just to block off the home in question. The rest of the street is back open. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/z7luXEpt5y — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) August 30, 2019

