NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a shootout near a New Bedford housing development earlier this month.

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira said officers responded to the Ben Rose Housing Development on Sept. 6 for a ShotSpotter activation.

An investigation later revealed that, prior to the officers’ arrival, Jonathan Ovalle exchanged gunfire with Christopher Little near the housing development as he was driving by, according to Oliveira.

Ovalle was taken into custody last week and ordered held without bail.

Meanwhile, Oliveira said an arrest warrant was issued for Little in connection with the shootout.

(Courtesy: New Bedford Police Department)

Little was already wanted by police in connection with an incident near Monte’s Playground the day prior. He was identified as one of several suspects in a video shared to social media, which showed a juvenile being punched and kicked while lying on the ground, according to Oliveira.

Oliveira said detectives received word last Thursday that Little may be near the Blue Meadows housing development.

That afternoon, Oliveira said an officer on patrol near Blue Meadows spotted Little inside a parked car and tried to speak with him.

Little took off running through the housing development and into a nearby parking lot shortly after the officer pulled him out of the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended, according to Oliveira.

Oliveira said officers searched the vehicle Little was in and found a handgun with a defaced serial number underneath where he was sitting.

The owner of the vehicle, identified as Shaundre Levy, was also arrested.

Both Little and Levy were charged with carrying a loaded firearm with a defaced serial number. Little has also been charged with discharging a firearm, destruction of property, carrying a loaded firearm and attempted assault and battery by discharge in connection with the shootout.