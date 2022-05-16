NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two men in connection with a deadly shooting in New Bedford last month, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Jonathan Medina Perez, 41, was arrested at his Fall River home Monday morning and has been charged with murder and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Jonathan Goncalves, 33, was arrested on Saturday at his New Bedford home and has been charged with accessory to murder before the fact and accessory to murder after the fact.

Perez and Goncalves are charged in connection with the shooting and killing of Luis Miranda, 36, of New Bedford, on April 29.

Police responding to the incident on Weld Street around 1 a.m. found Miranda in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda was a father, a son, and a brother according to his mother.

Perez and Goncalves are expected to be arraigned Monday morning in New Bedford District Court.