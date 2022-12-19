FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested two people accused of breaking into a Fall River daycare center twice in one weekend.

Investigators believe Eric Teasdale, 44, and Renae Frank, 37, broke into the Pumpkin Patch Childcare Center on South Main Street two times last weekend and stole more than $2,000 worth of items.

Police said Teasdale and Frank snuck inside the daycare via a broken window and stole boxes of brand new toys, children’s learning resources and tools.

An investigation into the break-ins led detectives to a nearby apartment, where a search warrant was executed.

Police said officers found evidence from both incidents in two separate apartments, as well as items stolen from the daycare.

Teasdale and Frank have been charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building and larceny of under $1,200.

Police said both suspects have also been charged in other related incidents, but did not provide any additional details.