2 charged in connection with deadly New Bedford shooting

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are still working to figure out who shot and killed a man outside a New Bedford store late last week, but two men have been charged in connection with the case.

Christopher Boyer and Anthony Rosario were arrested at a motel in Brockton over the weekend and taken back to New Bedford for questioning in the homicide of 32-year-old Joseph Pauline, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Boyer, 19, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact, while Rosario, 20, was charged with assault and battery to collect a loan, the DA’s office said.

Police said they responded around 6:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting outside a convenience store on Brock Avenue and arrived to find Pauline in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pauline was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to police.

A motive for the killing is currently unclear as police continue to investigate.

The DA’s office said Boyer was arraigned Monday afternoon and held on $1,000 bail. He’s due back in court June 11.

Rosario was also arraigned Monday and ordered held without bail pending the results of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for May 24.