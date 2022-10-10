FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — One man has died following an altercation outside of a bar in Fall River early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to Rodman Street for a reported fight and shooting outside the establishment shortly after midnight and found a male victim on the ground.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

Two Fall River men have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Jose Pagan, 23, has been charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.

Luis Colon, 42, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both are set to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court.

The incident remains under investigation.