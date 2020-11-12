2 arrested in armed robbery at North Attleboro Stop & Shop

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have apprehended a man and a woman from Brockton suspected of holding up a North Attleboro supermarket.

Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, were arrested at separate times following the armed robbery at the Stop & Shop on E Washington Street, according to police.

Troopers responded to the store around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and were told the suspects fled in a white Acura with Massachusetts registration. About an hour later, police said they learned the suspects had the vehicle towed to a gas station on Route 24 North in Bridgewater.

As troopers approached the gas station, O’Connell carjacked a Toyota sedan and drove off while Proulx was taken into custody, according to police.

Troopers followed the stolen car into West Bridgewater, police said, and O’Connell was arrested after he crashed at the intersection of Crescent and Spring streets.

Police said both suspects were booked and then taken to the hospital after requesting medical attention.