2 arrested in armed robbery at North Attleboro Stop & Shop

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police have apprehended a man and a woman from Brockton suspected of holding up a North Attleboro supermarket.

Justin W. O’Connell, 36, and Valerie Proulx, 41, were arrested at separate times following the armed robbery at the Stop & Shop on E Washington Street, according to police.

Troopers responded to the store around 8:45 a.m. Thursday and were told the suspects fled in a white Acura with Massachusetts registration. About an hour later, police said they learned the suspects had the vehicle towed to a gas station on Route 24 North in Bridgewater.

As troopers approached the gas station, O’Connell carjacked a Toyota sedan and drove off while Proulx was taken into custody, according to police.

Troopers followed the stolen car into West Bridgewater, police said, and O’Connell was arrested after he crashed at the intersection of Crescent and Spring streets.

Police said both suspects were booked and then taken to the hospital after requesting medical attention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour