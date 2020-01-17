Police: 2 men arrested during traffic stop caught with semi-automatic gun

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two men were arrested after police found a semi-automatic weapon in their possession during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said a trooper pulled the vehicle over on I-195 East in New Bedford for a motor vehicle violation.

Police said there were four people inside the vehicle. The two passengers in the back seat, who police said initially provided false identification, were found with a MAC 10 semi-automatic .45 caliber firearm.

The men, identified as Tyler Pina, 23, of Taunton, and Raymond Clark, 35, of New Bedford, were arrested after police learned neither of them had a license to carry.

Police also learned Clark had three outstanding arrest warrants against him.

Both men are facing numerous firearm charges.