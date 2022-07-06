NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Tuesday after stealing vehicles and leading officers on separate pursuits, according to the New Bedford Police Department.

The first chase took place after a resident on Merrimac Street found a man sleeping in there back yard. Police said after the resident woke him up, the man hopped in the victim’s car and took off.

Officers in the area spotted the man, later identified by police as 31-year-old Brandon Pierce, getting out of the car and running through residents’ yards.

Pierce was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. He’s been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and had six outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police said Pierce has an extensive criminal history, including past convictions for possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, forgery, resisting arrest and breaking and entering.

Several hours later, officers spotted a vehicle with a stolen license plate near Kempton and Chancery streets.

That suspect, later identified by police as 20-year-old Cameron Fernando Leite, also led officers on a brief chase before being taken into custody.

Leite has been charged with failing to stop for police, operating with a suspended license plate, illegally attaching plates and receiving stolen property.

Police said Leite was also facing eight charges out of Brockton District Court.