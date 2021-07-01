2 arrested after police seize $70K worth of cocaine being sent through mail

Raul Miranda, 39 (left), and Angel Casado, 53 (right). Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A multi-agency investigation led to the arrest of two Fall River men and the seizure of approximately two kilograms of cocaine on Tuesday, according to Fall River police.

Police say officials learned that a shipment of illegal drugs was being mailed to a Durfee Street residence through the United States Postal Service.

Officers responding to the area saw the package being delivered and took Raul Miranda, 39, and Angel Casado, 53, into custody.

The cocaine found inside the package has an estimated street value of $70,000, according to police, who also seized $500 in cash from Miranda.

Miranda and Casado were both charged with trafficking in 200 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Miranda was additionally charged with operating with a suspended driver’s license.