FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two men after finding more than five-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine and two illegal guns while searching three Fall River apartments, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Daniel Ferrer, 60, and Santos Amezquita, 73, were arrested Monday in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Quinn said between the three apartments, detectives found more than five-and-a-half kilograms of cocaine, two pistols, several boxes of ammunition and more than $28,000 in cash.

Both Ferrer and Amezquita are facing numerous drug and gun charges, including trafficking cocaine and possession of an illegal firearm, and are being held without bail.