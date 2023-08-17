TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Taunton man and Middleboro woman earlier this week following a pursuit that spanned three Massachusetts communities, according to authorities.

It all started Monday evening when officers in Middleboro spotted a car reported stolen out of Westport. The officers attempted to pull the car over, but the driver, identified by police as 33-year-old Luis Melo, refused to stop.

Police said Melo briefly stopped to pick up a woman, identified as 30-year-old Crystal Metta, on East Main Street before taking off again.

Officers followed Melo from East Main Street onto Route 44 before deciding to call off the pursuit. Police said Melo passed through Carver before heading back to Middleboro, where officers were waiting with a tire deflation device.

The tire deflation device was successfully deployed on Plymouth Street. But even though the rear left tire was deflated and he was swerving all over the roadway, police said Melo continued back onto Route 44 toward Raynham.

That’s when Raynham officers picked up the chase. Police said the officers fired another tire deflator but missed, and failed to successfully box the car in.

The pursuit continued down Route 44 into Taunton, where that city’s officers took over.

Police said Melo struck a Taunton police cruiser before heading onto Route 138, where he intentionally hit a Raynham police cruiser.

Both Melo and Metta were eventually taken into custody in the nearby Taco Bell parking lot.

Officers found a French bulldog while searching the car. The dog, which police said doesn’t appear to belong to either suspect, was taken to the Lakeville Animal Shelter for evaluation.

Melo is facing a slew of charges out of Middleboro, Raynham and Taunton, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, animal cruelty, receiving stolen property over $1,200, failure to stop for police and negligent operation of a vehicle. Police said he was also wanted on arrest warrants out of Fall River and Wrentham.

Metta, who police said was wanted out of Taunton, Wareham and Attleboro, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200.