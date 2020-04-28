2 arrested after armed holdup in Fall River parking lot

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested two 18-year-olds Monday night on charges of armed robbery and dealing drugs at the Fall River Shopping Center at William S. Canning and Mariano Bishop Boulevards.

According to Fall River Police Det. John Robinson, two officers patrolling the shopping plaza’s parking lot saw some kind of exchange being made between two cars. Two men had gotten out of one of the cars before both vehicles took off in separate directions.

The car the two men had gotten out of headed south toward Stop and Shop but then crashed into a curb and two men got out and ran away.

The officers, having gone toward the southbound vehicle, found marijuana and cash strewn about inside the abandoned vehicle.

Their investigation determined the two men who’d gotten out of the car before the vehicles drove off were victims of an armed robbery: the victims told the officers a handgun had been shown, and a backpack with cash and marijuana had been taken from them.

The two men who crashed the car on the curb and ran off were arrested: Ty Von Smith-Hazard, 18, and Michael Klein, 18, both Fall River residents.

Smith-Hazard is charged with armed robbery and distribution of a class D substance.

Klein is charged with armed robbery, distribution of a class D substance, and leaving the scene of property damage.

Robinson said one of the four men in the other car had shown the handgun; all four of them remain at large.