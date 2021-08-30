2 arrested, 1 sought in connection with stolen vehicle in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass (WPRI) — Two people were arrested and one remains on the run after they were caught traveling inside a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth Sunday night.

Police said a patrolling officer learned the car was stolen after he had conducted a registration check on it. The officer then attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, police said the driver sped off.

The officer quickly ended the pursuit as to not jeopardize the safety of the public and began searching the surrounding area for the vehicle.

A short time later, police said the department received a call from a resident on John Alden Court, claiming the stolen car was abandoned in their yard and they saw two women flee into the nearby woods.

Officers were able to track down two women, identified as Jaime Donovan, 34, and Misty Baker, 28, and take them into custody.

A third suspect, whom police learned about later on in the investigation, remains at large. The third suspect has not yet been identified by police.

“Though one suspect was able to elude capture, I’m overwhelmingly pleased with the effort put forward by my officers. All of our assets were used perfectly, and no one was injured,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian Levesque said.

Both Donovan and Baker have been charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Additionally, Donovan had four outstanding warrants against her.