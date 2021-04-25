19-year-old dies after being ejected from car in New Bedford crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old died after an early morning crash in New Bedford.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a car into the woods near the off-ramp from Route 140 North to Exit 7. New Bedford Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.

When crews arrived, they found that a car had crashed off the ramp, stuck a metal pole, then partially hit a tree that was in the woods. The driver was ejected from the car.

Three bystanders at the scene were attempting to perform medical aid to the victim, only identified as a 19-year-old New Bedford man.

The teen was then taken to St. Luke’s Hospital with serious injuries, but died later in the morning.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, including if another vehicle was involved in the accident, but then left the scene.