BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Three people, including a firefighter, were taken to the hospital after a 5-alarm fire engulfed two multi-family homes in Brockton.

Firefighters responded to South Street around 2:45 a.m. Thursday and found flames tearing through a pair of residential buildings.

Crews say the fire started at 37 South Street and quickly spread to neighboring 35 South Street.

Everyone living in both buildings was able to get out safely.

The three people sent to the hospital were taken as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Nineteen people have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.