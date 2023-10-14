FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot multiple times in broad daylight in Fall River.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Locust Street around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man shot.

Police said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital. His condition remains unknown at this time.

Witnesses at the scene told 12 News they heard six or seven gunshots go off in the area.

State police and the Bristol County District Attorney’s office are stepping in to help with the ongoing investigation.