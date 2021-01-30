18-year-old man killed in Dartmouth crash

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old Fall River man was killed after being involved an accident in Dartmouth on Friday night.

According to preliminary report by the Massachusetts State Police, around 9:45 p.m., the driver was headed west near the 900 block of Route 6, when he lost control of the car near Route 177, went off the road, and hit a utility pole.

The 18-year-old victim, who was in the back seat of the car, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for his injuries, but later died.

The other people in the car, a 20-year-old and 19-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Right now, the crash is still under investigation.