18-year-old man killed in Dartmouth crash

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old Fall River man was killed after being involved an accident in Dartmouth on Friday night.

According to preliminary report by the Massachusetts State Police, around 9:45 p.m., the driver was headed west near the 900 block of Route 6, when he lost control of the car near Route 177, went off the road, and hit a utility pole.

The 18-year-old victim, who was in the back seat of the car, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for his injuries, but later died.

The other people in the car, a 20-year-old and 19-year-old man, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Right now, the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
BIG GAME COUNTDOWN THE GAME'S ON
February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/21/21: Joe Cammarano and James Bessette

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community