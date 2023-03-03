FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police said they arrested an 18-year-old man who was allegedly found carrying drugs and an illegal gun.

Lamahrion Colson is charged with carrying a large-capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession to distribute a class A drug, and possession to distribute a class B drug.

The arrest came after police got a tip Thursday about a male possibly carrying a gun. Detectives found Colson on Palmer Street and captured him after he tried to run off, according to police.

The detectives found Colson had a handgun in his waistband and was carrying 17 bags of cocaine, seven bags of fentanyl, and $665 in cash, police said.

In addition to the gun and drug charges, police said they’ll be looking to charge Colson under the armed career criminal statute.