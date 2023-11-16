FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a teenager to the hospital Wednesday night.

According to police, a black, four-door pickup truck was turning onto Stafford Road from Aetna Street around 8:30 p.m. when it hit a scooter heading southbound, then drove off.

The scooter rider, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fall River police at (508) 676-8511.