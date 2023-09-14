FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old man multiple times early Thursday morning in Fall River.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Fourth Street around 1 a.m. and learned a fight had broken out between three males and two females, which led to the stabbing.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, while a female was also transported after suffering a panic attack.

The suspect was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery.