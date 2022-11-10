NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot and killed over the weekend in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers rushed to Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire in the neighborhood.

The victim, identified by the DA’s office as 16-year-old Anali Farias, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in a bullet-riddled vehicle.

Farias succumbed to her injuries Thursday afternoon, according to the DA’s office.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. It doesn’t appear police have anyone in custody.