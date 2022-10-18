WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a teenage girl.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on I-495 in Wareham. Police said the preliminary investigation showed a minivan veered off the highway into the grass median, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her name, but said she is from Raynham.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.