16-year-old charged in deadly New Bedford stabbing

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with Tuesday’s deadly stabbing in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

The 16-year-old male is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in New Bedford Juvenile Court on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Due to his juvenile status, the DA’s office said no further information could be released about his identity or the facts surrounding the charge.

The victim, 18-year-old Rayshard Normil-Jerome, was found suffering from multiple stab wounds around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Clasky Common Park. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, police arrested Latrell Baskin, 21, also on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s currently being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.