NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A traffic stop in New Bedford over the weekend led to the arrest of two people, including a 16-year-old, according to police.

Last Saturday, police said detectives with the police department’s gang unit learned of an escalating conflict between people on social media and alerted the patrol officers on duty.

Police said around 6 p.m., a patrol officer saw a vehicle speeding through the Temple Landing apartment complex on Middle Street with “an individual hanging out of the window, yelling and animated.”

That officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered there were five people inside, including four juveniles.

Police said one of the juveniles had a loaded, semi-automatic firearm. The juvenile was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a firearm and operating a motor vehicle unlicensed.

Yuzeyka Negron, 19, was the only adult in the vehicle and was also arrested on two active warrants, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.