NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A total of 16 people are displaced from their home following a fire in North Attleboro on Saturday morning.

According to North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman, crews were called to a home on Park Street just before 7 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the building.

When they arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the 3rd floor.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.

The 1st and 2nd floors of the building had some water damage. the home is not livable at this time.

One resident was taken to the hospital after suffering a minor ankle injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.