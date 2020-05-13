Live Now
$159M contract to help expand commuter rail service in Mass.

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has approved a $159 million contract to help build a commuter rail link from southeastern Massachusetts to Boston.

The contract approved Monday by the MBTA’s board includes new train stations in Freetown and Fall River, construction of a layover facility, and work on 12 miles of track for Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail project, an $8 billion project requiring five years of capital investment.

Taunton, New Bedford and Fall River are the only major cities within 50 miles of Boston that do not currently have commuter rail access to Boston.

