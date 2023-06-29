TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police say they’ve arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with hateful vandalism that was spray-painted at a synagogue and a nearby home.

The boy is charged with two counts of vandalizing property, property damage to intimidate, and malicious destruction to a motor vehicle, according to police.

The masked suspect was caught on camera committing the crime earlier this month. The vandalism was first spotted at the home on Everett Street on June 16. Officers found graffiti spray-painted on a car and a recycling bin.

While police were investigating, more reports of vandalism came in from Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton on Winthrop Street. The graffiti appeared to be consistent with the vandalism found at the home, police said.

The suspect will be arraigned in Taunton Juvenile Court.