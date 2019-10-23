14-year old hit by SUV; Fairhaven Police looking for driver

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Fairhaven Police are looking for the driver who hit a teenager with their car and took off.

According to Fairhaven Police Lt. Kevin Kobza, a 14-year old boy was riding his bicycle on Adams Street around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, when he was hit by a car.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was a dark-colored, older model, full-size SUV.

According to witnesses, the driver kept going and didn’t stop.

The boy was conscious and alert when police arrived and he was taken Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421. Tips can be left anonymously.

