NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 128-year-old ship has returned to its home port in the Whaling City.

The schooner Ernestina-Morrissey had been undergoing restoration in Bar Harbor, Maine, for the past seven years.

“She looks as spectacular as ever,” Mayor Jon Mitchell tweeted Tuesday.

The ship will remain docked at the New Bedford State Pier, the Standard Times reported, and will be available for educational purposes and cultural events until it eventually goes back to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy on Cape Cod.

A model of the Ernestina-Morrissey is also on display at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.