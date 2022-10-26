SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Swansea on Wednesday.

Police said the juvenile was hit around 2:20 p.m. while walking in the sidewalk/bike lane on Milford Road. The victim was semi-conscious when officers arrived on scene.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Swansea, allegedly lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and hit the victim, according to police. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The victim was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, but no word at this time on the juvenile’s condition.